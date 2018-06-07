 june 12 As Democracy Day Right

Our attention has been drawn to the declaration by the Federal Government declaring June 12 as democracy day and conferring the highest honour on MKO posthumously .

June 12 remains unforgettable as the day Nigerians freely elected a President in the freest and fairest election in the during with the winner,Bashorun MKO Abiola standing firmly on the mandate he was given until he was liquidated .

We have campaigned around these issues over the years and that is why we accept these honours no matter how belated.

As we look forward to the official celebration of June 12 as democracy day which we have observed every year since the annulment ,It is our wish that the essential spirit of June 12 takes firm root in our land with free and fair election as a norm in our land from the Ekiti elections on July 14 and the general elactions in 2019.

That is the moment the spirits of Abiola and all matyrs of June 12 will forgive Nigeria

Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin,

President Women Arise and Centre for Change.