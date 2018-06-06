Nigerian Miliitary Receives Commendation For Global War Againstterrorism

The Nigerian Military has received commendations for her "selfless devotion to the global war against terrorism and attainment of peace for all man kind".

The certificate of commendation was presented recently by the Coordinator, Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) Switzerland, Mr David Falt, to the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, in a brief but colorful ceremony held at Maimalari, Cantonment Maiduguri,

A statement issued Wednesday by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command operation Lafiya Dole said while presenting the Certificate, the Coordinator GAW lauded the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for the diligent conduct of the Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in the North East.

He added that the tremendous progress so far achieved in the entire theatre of operation deserves commendation.

The Deputy Director also recalled that 'about three years ago, pupils were not in school and the towns were deserted, but with the rejigging of the operations under the current military leadership, the story has changed for good'.

Mr Falt also pointed out, that the operational successes of the troops facilitated the speedy return of normalcy and socio- economic life to many towns and villages in the North East.

Receiving the Commendation Award, the Theatre Commander, who was represented by his Deputy, Commodore Aminu Hassan expressed appreciation to Global Amnesty Watch for recognizing the effort and contributions of Operation Lafiya Dole troops to the war on global terrorism.

He stated that the troops are in high morale and remain relentless in the war on terror. The Theatre Commander stressed further, that the award will serve to motivate the Theatre Command, as well as the Armed Forces to sustain the good work and ultimately defeat the terrorists.

Commodore Hassan also assured the international body of troops ' commitment to professionally discharge their duties in conformity with extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct that regulate the conduct of operation in the theatre of operation.