FG declares June 12 Democracy Day

The Federal Government Wednesday has declared June 12 Democracy Day.

Many in Nigeria has described June 12, 1993 as the most suitable and proper day to mark democracy day in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, also honoured the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, with the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

With the decision, the Buhari administration has scored an important goal that would excite many in the pro-democracy, human rights community.

June 12, 1993 was a day Nigerians united to vote the acclaimed winner of that presidential election, late Chief M.K.O Abiola without recourse to religion, ethnicity or ideology.

The commemoration and investiture ceremony will take place on Tuesday June 12, 2018 a date which in future years will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebrations of the Nigeria Democracy Day, the statement said.

The unity with which the multi-ethnic groups spoke and acted is what should be celebrated yearly, said Governor Rauf Aregbesola of State of Osun, during the 2016 Democracy Day celebration.