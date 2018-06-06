General Officer Commanding 7 Division Solicits Public Support To End Insurgency

The Nigerian populace have been enjoined not to relent in their efforts of volunteering credible information to the military towards combatting terrorism in the country.

.The Acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu gave the charge on Wednesday, 6 June 2018 while fielding questions as a guest during his familiarisation visit to LAFIYA DOLE Radio 108 FM in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel, DDAPR, 7 Division NA Maiduguri in a statement issued Wednesday said the GOC added that information is the key to counter terrorism adding that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to synergize towards addressing insurgency particularly in the North East of Nigeria.

He further appreciated the enormous support of the citizenry in passing valuable information to the military.

The Acting GOC also charged them and other stakeholders to continuously work assiduously with the military and other security agencies in ending the insurgency in the region.