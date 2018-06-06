Delta Government Move To Create Budget Line For Reproductive Health Activities

As part of measures to increase the number of family planning users and also attract more partners/donors with the view to improve maternal health, the Delta State government has commenced moves to create specific budget line for Reproductive Health activities in the Ministry of Health in 2019 budget.

The State Commissioner for Health Dr. Mordi Ononye made this know during the meeting on contraceptive Technology Update (CTU) for Policy Makers organized by The Challenge Initiative in Asaba.

He reiterated the position of the State Government that planning and budgetary allocations for development always take into cognizance the issue of population in order to be able to deliver the benefits of development.

Dr. Ononye commended the efforts of the challenge Initiative in the State and assured that government will do all within its capacity to keep the partnership with the Initiative alive.

Earlier, Dr. Winful-Orieke Jude, Executive Director, State Primary Health Care Development Agency in his welcome address thanked The Challenge Initiative for their support in boosting the activities of reproductive health and urged them to continue to support the State.

He said that the contraceptive Technology Update (CTU) for Policy Makers meeting will certainly afford the State the opportunity to create a road map on implementation of family planning activities to carter for the family planning needs of its citizenries.

In an overview presented by the State Programme Coordinator, The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Mrs. Nwanne Kalu said that they are intervening in thirteen (13) Local government Areas and are expecting the State to replicate same in the remaining twelve (12) Council Areas.

She said the Initiative provide Technical Assistance to the State Ministry of Health through the Reproductive Health Unit to improve maternal health through innovative family Planning models with the view to improving services and thereby increasing the number of family planning users in the State.

Mrs. Kalu revealed that from survey carried out there is the need to step up advocacy on the acceptance of modern contraceptive methods in the State with the view to having more persons speaking favourably in public on family planning issues.