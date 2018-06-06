Controversies As Parallel Delta APC Chairmen Inaugurate SWC, LGA Executives

Barely seven days after the Prophet Jones Ode Erue-led All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter, inaugurated his parallel State Working Committee and Local Government Area executives, the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executives on Tuesday inaugurated another parallel executives at the state and local government area.

Ogodo while inaugurating his own vowed that the party under him would defeat governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government come 2019.

Ogodo, who was inaugurated along 33 new state chairmen of the party in Abuja on Monday by the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, called on all leaders of the party to unite ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday while inaugurating SWC and LGA officials of the party at the State Secretariat in Asaba, the state capital, he charged the new leadership to go back home to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

While clarifying that there is no crisis in the state chapter of the party, he added that what played out during the last congresses was only a show of interest in a normal democratic setting.

Ogodo added that the party was big enough to accommodate all interests and provide a level playing field for aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 elections on the platform of the APC.

He however charged the new leadership in the state and members of the party to go out enmass to sensitize Deltans on the achievements of the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration in the last three years.

He stressed that there was no alternative to APC in the forthcoming elections in 2019 as the ruling party would defeat every gang up against the Buhari-led government in 2019.

“APC has come to stay and at the moment no party can defeat the ruling APC in 2019. The President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has turn around things for Nigerians. It will be too costly for Nigerians to jettison Buhari who is fast turning the country’s fortune.

“In our state (Delta), this is a sign of a new beginning in our party. PDP in the last 20 years has misuse the resources of our state. In 2019, we shall bring to an end this ugly government in our dear state.

“Let me also inform the people of Delta State that there is no crisis in APC. There is no faction as well. We are begging some of our leaders who may be aggrieved by the results of the congress to accept it as the will of God that it is not their turn. We should all unite to dislodge Okowa and PDP from government in 2019”, he added.

The oath of office was administered by Barr Nelson Enumah and Barr Ashibogwu Ashibogwu who doubles as the state party legal advisers.

The event which was attended by leaders and members of of the party from the 26 local government areas including Chief Hyacinth Enuha, the Delta North leader.