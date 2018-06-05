World cassava conference holds 11-15 June in Cotonou

The Global Cassava Partnership for the 21 century (GCP21) will hold a world conference on cassava in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, 11-15 June 2018.

The conference is the fourth in a series coming after previous ones in Bellagio, Uganda and China, and will feature the latest results from research and innovation in cassava value chain.

The conference draws the crème de la crème of the cassava sector cutting across research, policymakers, development partners, NARS, the private sector and farmers.

A part of the conference will be the exhibition of cassava products including cassava bread, cassava ethanol, cassava snacks, cassava flour, cassava starch, which is used for pharmaceutical products; and traditional products such as cassava fufu, yellow gari among others.

The world cassava conference is part of activities earmarked to raise awareness on the potential of the root crop which many term as ‘Africa’s white gold’.

This year’s conference is supported by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), National Institute of Agricultural Research of Benin (INRAB), Faculte des Sciences Agronomique – Universite Abomey-Calavi (FAS-AUC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the West and Central African Council for Agricultural Research (CORAF/WECARD), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CGIAR Research Program on Roots, Tubers and Bananas (RTB), International Center for Agricultural Development (CIRAD), the Institute for Research & Development (IRD), French Embassy in Benin, French Institute, NIRSAL, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Cibus, China’s TAGRM, Inqaba Biotec, PRASAC, Interteck, Building an Economically Sustainable Integrated Cassava Seed System (BASICS), Sino-Food Machinery, OC, NextGen Cassava project, and CTA.

Journalists willing to attend this conference and exhibition should contact: Godwin Atser, Conference Coordinator, [email protected] or Rita AGBODJOGBE SAUDEGBEE, [email protected] for accreditation on or before 10 June 2018.

Date: 11- 15 June 2018.

Time: 8:00 AM Daily

Venue: Marina Hotel, Cotonou, Republic of Benin

About GCP21

Founded in 2003, GCP21 is a not-for-profit international alliance of 45 organizations and coordinated by Claude Fauquet and Joe Tohme of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT). It aims to fill gaps in cassava research and development to unlock the potential of cassava for food security and wealth creation for poor farmers.

Conference hash tag: #BENINCONFERENCE2018