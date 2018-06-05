EFCC Docks Man For  Destruction Of Evidence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal office, has arraigned one Peter Toluwabori before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on destruction of evidence.

One of the counts reads:

"That you , Peter Toluwabori, on or about the 10th day of April, 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, knowing that your Android powered phone and MTN Sim card otherwise known as (Subscriber Identification Module) No. 08100994395 and Glo Sim card (otherwise known as Subscriber Identification Module) No. 08073175280 may be used in evidence in a Judicial proceeding willfully destroyed the phone and the Sim cards with intent to prevent them from being used in evidence."

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Zainab Ettu, asked the court for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.

However, counsel to the defendant, O.D. Adelabu, prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned the case to June 26, 2018 for commencement of trial and remanded the defendant in prison custody.