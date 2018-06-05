EFCC Arraigns Man for $3000 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Monday June 4, 2018, arraigned one Ajiboye Gbenga before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of US$3,000.

One of the counts reads:

"That you, Ajiboye Gbenga (a.k.a Joseph Markley) between April, 2017 and October , 2017 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division with intent to defraud obtained the sum of US$3,000 ( Three Thousand United States Dollars) from one Karen H. by falsely representing to her that you are Joseph Markley and that you lost your wallet and needed money which pretence you knew to be false."

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Zainab Ettu, asked the court for trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Counsel to the defendant, Williams Dong prayed the court for a short date to allow him file and serve the bail application.

Justice Dada, however, adjourned the matter to June 8, 2018 for possible hearing of the bail application and remanded the defendant in prison custody.