DELTA 2019: My Paramount Interest Is To Develop Isoko North --- Ogwah

Just as the 2019 general election draws closer, an aspirant for Isoko North Constituency for the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon. Mike Ogwah, has vowed to bring even development, ensure peaceful co-existence, progress of the good people of Isoko North constituency and the Isoko Nation in general.

Hon. Mike Ogwah made the pledge Monday while receiving the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, together with Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, Isoko North Local Council Chairman, on the occasion of the 05 Initiative Grassroots Medical Outreach visit to the Local government, stressing that the development of Isoko North constituency was supreme to him.

He described his aspiration to serve the good people of Isoko North constituency as another opportunity for him to work towards the development of the constituency, noting that with the experience he had gathered over the years while serving at the grassroot, he is sure God would help him succeed in discharging his duty as a lawmaker.

He further said, “I have been in a position where I managed community affairs and I have always worked towards the unity of the people irrespective of class, faith or tribes as well as the development of a community.

“I will not rest on my oars to ensure peaceful co-existence and progress of the good people of Isoko North constituency; the development of the constituency is paramount to me”.

Continuing, he said: “I pray that God Almighty gives me the wisdom to govern my people. Hon Mike Ogwah also expressed satisfaction on the Peoples Democratic Party, Team Ogwah and the good people of the constituency for their support so far since the race began”.