Imo Deputy Governor Congratulates Hillary Eke, Others Oversuccessful Inauguration

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, and leader of Imo State All Progressives Congress Coalition group, Prince Eze Madumere has warmly congratulated the re-elected Imo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr. Hillary Eke who was alongside other victorious candidates was inaugurated at the party headquarters, Abuja, by the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun.

The Deputy Governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.

Prince Madumere charged the Party Chairman and other State executive members to work assiduously in unison to ensure that the glory of the party is restored in the State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere with Imo APC State Chairman, Dr. Hillary Eke flanked by Dr. Theodore Ekechi, Hon. Jasper Azuatalam and a lady during the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of APC State Chairmen, including Dr. Hillary Eke as Imo APC State Chairman.

In his entreaties, he urged them to ensure that the constitution of the party is upheld while designing programmes that will help motivating the members of the party towards winning Imolites to win the forthcoming general elections.

He used opportunity to commend members of the party; especially the stakeholders for rallying round to ensure the State had successful congresses.

He also urged the people of the State to keep faith with APC, assuring that the party is ever prepared to restore means through which people can live a decent life, while promoting the general living standard.