Okowa Allegedly Spent N66 Million On AIT, Channels Television On Democracy Day

Although Deltans are yet to feel the impact of the current rise in the Federal Allocation coming to the state in recent months occasioned by the ceasefire by militants in the creeks, the state government on Tuesday May 29th 2018 joined other states of the federation to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day with a whooping sum of N66 million purportedly wasted on ‘Live’ transmission of the event by two media houses.

Investigation revealed that Africa Independent Television (AIT), which was stationed by the fence of Event Centre, venue of the Democracy Day celebration, allegedly charged the state N6 million per hour.

The Democracy Day celebration which lasted about six hours ostensibly gulped N36 million from the state treasury for the media outfit.

In same vein, Channels Television was allegedly paid another N30 million as they charged N5 million per hour. The TV Station was positioned behind the venue of the event with their Outside Broadcast (OB) Van.

Both TV stations have been allegedly used by the state government as conduit pipes to drain the state treasury on various occasions.

A cross section of Deltans who watched the ‘Live’ transmission and reacted to the amount of money spent on the alleged failed show noted that they did not enjoy the programme as AIT’s signal cracked all through the ‘Live’ coverage.

Our sources who spoke on ground of anonymity also hinted that the refreshment for that day allegedly cost the state government over N15 million

According to our reliable sources, artistes who performed at the event, which include Chioma Jesus, Sammy Okpozo, Prosper Ochimana, David G, Samsong, Elijah Oyelade, and Onyekan Dunsin, purportedly got between N5 million and N1 million each.

It was also learnt that publicity vote for the Democracy Day celebration allegedly runs into undisclosed millions of naira.