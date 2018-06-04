SWOT Foundation Distributes Food Items, Cash to 200 Widows of CJTF...As BOSG Allocates 450 Square Meters of Land to Each

The Borno State Governor s Wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as part of her annual gesture to the less privileged, orphans and widows through her Pet Project, SWOT Foundation has distributed 200 bags of 50 kg rice and 200 bags of 25 kg sugar to 200 selected widows of CJTF in Borno state.

She also distributed N5000 cash to each of the 200 beneficiaries as transport fare to enable them transport the food item's given to them.

The Borno State Commissioner of Justice and State Attorney General who is also the Overseeing Commissioner of Environment, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan made this known Monday during the symbolic distribution of the items at the multi purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri

He added that Governor Kashim Shettima has further approved the allocation of full plot of land to each of the 200 widows located at Kano road after the proposed State University campus.

According to him, the state government decided to support the widows in order to cushion their sufferings and hardships.

Barrister Lawan noted also that it was necessary to assist the widows hence their late husbands voluntarily sacrificed their lives for the people and state in complementing the efforts and sacrifices of the Nigerian military in the provision of security towards the restoration of peace in the state.

He explained further that the gesture will also comfort the widows as plans were also underway by the state government to extend the same gesture to the remaining 550 widows while the orphan children of the CJTF will also be enrolled in the orphanage schools being built by the state government.

The commissioner said in recognition of what the CJTF have done and the efforts they were still putting in the restoration of peace in the state and provision of security in neighbourhoods across the state capital, the widows and orphans of the CJTF deserve more support and assistance from the state government.

Speaking on the reactions of Maiduguri residents, he said government was passionate about its action and notices were served the hoteliers before the demolition while plans were also in progress through the SEMA to rehabilitate the sex workers and other youthsy affected through Skills acquisition Scheme towards making them self employed.

As for the hoteliers, he added that there were no legal documents or valid papers for their compensation and the only available document was the allocation of the area to the hoteliers for a period of 12 months by the NRC Properties Limited which they paid tax.

He also debunked the reports that they obtained loan facility from the bank arguing that no bank will give anybody loan facility without collateral and none of the land was documented or processed for any loan facility with the Borno state Ministry of Lands and Survey.

The State Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Alhaji Sugun Meleh further said that from all available documents in his ministry, there was no record of anybody owning any piece of land in the area demolished and no file was being process at the ministry for either Cof O or bank loan facility by the hoteliers.

The Commander, Sector Four CJTF, Baba Shehu expressed Gus appreciation and gratitude to the government, first lady and state government' for their support and assistance.

He also commended the state commissioners of justice and lands and survey for their efforts and facilitation.