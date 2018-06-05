10 foods to improve your sexual performance

Fenugreek gives a whole new meaning to “some like it hot.” Before, we knew it as an herb that spices up curries, but it increases libido , as well. But we’re not suggesting you and your girlfriend consume handfuls of the stuff. So we compiled a list of some more common foods that also do the trick.

Here are 11 foods that will provide the essential fuel to spark your sexual appetite and increase libido. 1- Celery

While celery may not be the first food that comes to mind when you’re thinking sex, it can be a fantastic source food for sexual stimulation. This is because it contains androsterone, an odorless hormone released through male perspiration and turns women on.

How to enjoy this libido food: Celery is best eaten raw. Wash and cut some, and munch away. 2 – Raw oysters

This is one of the classic aphrodisiacs . Oysters are high in zinc, which raises sperm and testosterone production. Oysters also contain dopamine, a hormone known to increase libido. Also, the experience of shucking a raw oyster is erotic. Try incorporating it into your foreplay — feed her and have her feed you. The slippery taste sensation and the mere act of sucking should get you both in the mood.

How to enjoy this libido food: Scrub the shells thoroughly to get any dirt or bacteria off. Pry them open with an oyster knife and place them on a bed of ice, squeeze some fresh lemon onto them if you like, and then start sucking away. 3 – Bananas

Bananas contain the bromelain enzyme, which is believed to increase libido and reverse impotence in men. Additionally, they are good sources of potassium and B vitamins like riboflavin, which increase the body’s overall energy levels.

How to enjoy this libido food: Place them on a dish in various states of “undress” and have your lady slowly eat some for you. Then gobble yours down and get to work. 4 – Avocado

The Aztecs called the avocado tree “ahuacatl,” or “testicle tree.” While avocados can indeed look like that body part, they contain high levels of folic acid, which helps metabolize proteins, thus giving you more energy. They also contain vitamin B6 (a nutrient that increases male hormone production) and potassium (which helps regulate a woman’s thyroid gland), two elements that help increase libido in both men and women.

How to enjoy this libido food: Cut one in half, scoop out the insides with your fingers, and then get your woman to lick it off. 5 – Almonds (and nuts in general)

Almonds are a prime source of essential fatty acids . These are vital as they provide the raw material for a man’s healthy production of hormones. Additionally, the smell of almonds is purported to arouse passion in females. Try lighting some almond-scented candles to encourage her mood and snack on some (but not too many) yourself to store up energy for your performance.

How to enjoy this libido food: Eat them raw (with no added salt or sweetness). Or, crush some fresh almonds and sprinkle them on your salad to get the energy you need.

Onto some fruit, eggs and other foods to increase libido.

6 – Mangoes, peaches and strawberries

What can be more fun than sinking your teeth into a drippy, sticky-sweet fruit? Probably doing that as a prelude to (or during) sex. All of the above fruits and their shapes, textures and succulence are erotically suggestive and can be fun to use amid foreplay. Try dribbling the juices over your bodies and licking up the residue as an erotic game. It makes for a great (and tasty) way to discover each other’s bodies.

How to enjoy this libido food: Peel the mango, cut the peach and slice up some strawberries, and feed your woman while she’s giving you oral sex . 7 – Eggs

Although not the most sensual of foods, eggs are high in vitamins B6 and B5. These help balance hormone levels and fight stress, two things that are crucial to a healthy libido. Eggs are also a symbol of fertility and rebirth. Some people will eat raw chicken eggs just prior to sex to increase libido and maximize energy levels. But all bird and fish eggs contain B6 and B5.

How to enjoy this libido food: Have some caviar and (a bit of) champagne during your fun or gobble down some hard-boiled eggs beforehand. 8 – Liver

A good source of glutamine — a cellular fuel for your immune system — liver may indeed increase a slowed-down libido. Granted, it’s not the sexiest of foods, but if you add it to your basic diet, your body — and your lady — will thank you for it.

How to enjoy this libido food: Try frying liver up in a pan with some onions, spices and olive oil to make the taste more agreeable. 9 – Figs

These are high in amino acids, which are believed to increase libido. They can also improve sexual stamina. Furthermore, the shape of a fresh fig and the sweet, juicy taste are two tangible aspects that are highly pleasurable to the human senses.

How to enjoy this libido food: Feed her some fresh figs and let the juices run all wild while you’re both getting revved up 10 – Garlic

Yes, you might need to stock up on some extra breath mints, but it’ll be worth it. Garlic contains allicin, an ingredient that increases blood flow to the sexual organs. As such, it’s a highly effective herb to help increase libido. If the odor just won’t work for you — or you can’t stand garlic — you and your lady can always take garlic capsules instead.

How to enjoy this libido food: Well, chances are you can’t enjoy garlic and sex simultaneously, so take some capsules and get it over with. 11 – Chocolate

Aside from the fact that it is the surest way to a woman’s vagina , chocolate also contains theobromine — an alkaloid — that is very similar to caffeine. It also contains phenylethylamine, a chemical believed to produce the feeling of “being in love.” So, when your woman talks about how good chocolate makes her feel, there is some science behind it. In addition, dark chocolate has a massive amount of anti-oxidants, which are great for the body in general, as they help maintain the immune system.

How to enjoy this libido food: From chocolate bars to chocolate fondue, as long as it’s chocolate, you and your woman will be in for a tasty session. start eating & munching

Now that you know what your body needs to perform at its peak, head down to your local supermarket or corner store, and fill your shopping cart with all the ingredients you need to make sex that much better.

From Askmen