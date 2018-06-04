Self-serving Saraki Deserves Worse For Not Impeaching Buhari

I weep not one drop for self-serving president of Nigeria's hopeless sinate, Bukola Saraki in his present repudiation. Do I think Saraki is linked to the killer robbers? Of course. Virtually all Nigerian politicians are directly and indirectly linked to the terrorist miscreants that reing havoc across the country when they are not engaged as political thugs. But this is not why I do not cry for Saraki.

And it is not also because of the precedent– when he was governor and he granted clemency to two killer cultists on death row, who he clearly was indebted to. Late Bayo Ajia, a killer who I personally know was one of them. No, this supportive evidence is not why I weep not for Saraki.

And it is not also because he and Sinitaor Shaaba Lafiagi allegedly paid blood money to the families of the protesting youth killed in Lafiagi local government and buried the case against Sinator Lafiagi and the brutal Buratai army who killed them. No, this is not why I do not cry.

I shall not wet my pristine cheeks for Saraki because given the mandate to represent my senatorial district, by a hookery or crookery electoral victory, Saraki failed to fulfill his responsibility to my people and impeach Buhari on too many occasions to painfully recollect.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari when Buhari massacred and secretly mass buried hundreds of Nigerians in Zaria.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari when he promoted lawlessness and anarchy in Nigeria by disobeying court orders to free Nnamdi Kanu, Dasuki, Zakzaky and Zeenat.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari when he shielded Grasscutter and shameless robber of poor, dying displaced persons, Babachir Lawal.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari when he shielded Ikoyi millions of dollars stasher, Ayodele Oke and wife.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari when he ordered the massacre of pro Biafra agitators praying in a Church and field in Onitsha and he ordered the secret mass burial of them in a military cemetery.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for secretly re-instituting a fuel subsidy, reserved for a few plastic Kaduna-mafia cabal group of companies.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for running the FOREX subsidy scam that has given cabal like Dangote and others billions of dollars in CBN discounted FOREX while crippling all small businesses.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for usurping all Nigeria's police force, deployed to protect the wealthy cabal while leaving the Nigerian masses to die unprotected.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for concealing the alleged crimes of police chief aka Mr Transmission, ranging from office indecency to promotion by bribe and diversion of the police officers.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for paying and freeing the most deadly Boko Haram terrorists including the demon responsible for the bombing of Kano central Mosque.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari defending killer Fulani terrorists as being "mere criminals" and failing to proscribe Miyetti Allah.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for not sacking Mr. Transmission after he allegedly disobeyed Buhari's orders to keep a special force in Benue to protect the people.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for failing to bring a single soldier implicated in the Zaria massacre to justice, but rather positively appraising Buratai by extending his tenure.

The Saraki-led sinate did not impeach Buhari for authorizing the massacre on the residence of Nnamdi Kanu leading to his being likely killed and secretly buried or abducted by the brutal Buratai military operating illegally on our streets.

Yes, these and many more impeachable offenses which Saraki wickedly ignored, are the reasons why I shall never cry for Saraki. Carry your cross. may you suffer as we your constituents do. Amen.

For Nigeria to grow all the @CabalMustGo! All of them!

Dr. Perry Brimah; the @CabalMustGo revolution can be joined on WhatsApp +234-903-420-3031 ; +1-929-427-5305 ; Follow @EveryNigerian on twitter.or via Facebook.com/CabalMustGo