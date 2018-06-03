IMA Calls for Muslims' Unity, Coexistence with Non-Muslims 

The President and Founder of the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA),Prince Bola Ajibola has appealed to Muslims in Nigeria to use the spirit of Ramadhan to love one another through mutual cooperation and coexistence.

He made the call at the 2018 edition of the organization's annual Ramadhan lecture which hosted about 7,000 members of audience at IMA Research Centre,Isale Apata,Abeokuta,Ogun State.

Speaking under the topic "Walking in the Light",the World Acclaimed Preacher and Founder of Academic for Islamic Propagation (ACADIP),Mallam Yusuf Adepoju affirmed that Prophets Abraham, David, Moses, Ishmael, Jesus and Muhammad all threaded in the messages of light at different times of their prophethood.

He said " whenever we follow the instructions of the Almighty Allah, we are walking in the light", stressing that prostration is the best form of worship in Islam.

Describing life as an ephemeral destination,Mallam Adepoju also portrayed human life as a building with two opposite doors through which a soul enters and exits at destined periods.He added that "this world is a place of work while the hereafter is a destination of accountability."

The Chairman of the occasion and Baba Adinni of Yorubaland,Edo and Delta, Alhaji Sharafa Tunji Ishola in his speech, described Islam as a religion of peace while reinforcing that lack of knowledge made some people believe that Islam was a religion of terrorism.

In a related development, Crescent University, Abeokuta received an award from ACADIP presented to its vice chancellor,Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila "in recognition of its unique achievements for producing first class alumni that are truly world class and for being the university with the most outstanding Mass Communication Department in Nigeria".

Other personalities that graced the event are the Custodian of Sa'adatu Abadiyyah Organisation of Nigeria,Khalifa Sikiru Balogun,Barr. Mahruf Adesegun Ajibola(SAN),Registrar,Crescent University, Barr Zakariyyah Ajibola and Head of Mass Communication Department,Crescent University,Dr Kola Adesina among others.