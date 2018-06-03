Adamawa ambush: Herdsmen kill 12

Twelve persons have been reported killed in an ambush by suspected herdsmen on Kangling village in Adamawa State.

The Acting Chairman of Girei Local Government Area, Mr Vincent Pasari, confirmed the attack in an interview on Saturday.

The victims were said to be conveying to the Adamawa State Police Command, the body of a woman who had earlier been killed by the bandits on her farm.

The assailants, however, opened fire on the villagers who fell into their ambush on Saturday evening.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Othman Abubakar, to confirm the incident and the number of casualties were unsuccessful as at the time of this report. – Channels.