General News | 3 June 2018 10:09 CET

Atiku crushes Buhari in opinion poll organized by Buhari’s own consultants

By The Nigerian Voice

Former Nigerian Vice President and presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has handed President Muhammadu Buhari a crushing defeat in another online poll conducted by the president’s own consultant.

A flurry of polls largely promoted by pro-Buhari influencers sprung up shortly after the administration marked its third anniversary on May 29. In the first poll conducted by Mark Essien via his Twitter handle @markessien, Atiku polled 43% while Buhari trailed him with 35%.

But in the second the poll conducted by @YNaija, Atiku polled 70% versus President Buhari’s 19%. The other participants in the poll, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Mr. Fela Durotoye polled 6% and 5% respectively. (See link https://twitter.com/YNaija/status/1001584089525256192 )

The poll which commenced May 29 and ended 11pm of June 1 asked respondents: “Which of them will have your vote, if you had to vote today?”

At the end of the voting of 7,444 respondents, 7 out of every 10 respondents representing about 5,210 settled for Atiku compared to Buhari’s vote of 1,414; Moghalu’s 446 and Durotoye’s 372.

The outcome of the poll by YNaija, Nigeria’s most successful youth blog run by Red Media, who played a major role in Buhari’s media during the 2015 elections, is a reflection of result of the latest poll by NOI/Gallup Poll which saw President Buhari’s rating dip to 41%.

In that NO1/Gallup Poll also, the administration’s 3-year scorecard in the critical areas that have the greatest impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians, the presumed base of the president were dismal: Economy (16%), Job Creation (15%) and Poverty Alleviation (12%).


