Atiku crushes Buhari in opinion poll organized by Buhari’s own consultants

Former Nigerian Vice President and presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has handed President Muhammadu Buhari a crushing defeat in another online poll conducted by the president’s own consultant.

A flurry of polls largely promoted by pro-Buhari influencers sprung up shortly after the administration marked its third anniversary on May 29. In the first poll conducted by Mark Essien via his Twitter handle @markessien, Atiku polled 43% while Buhari trailed him with 35%.

But in the second the poll conducted by @YNaija, Atiku polled 70% versus President Buhari’s 19%. The other participants in the poll, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Mr. Fela Durotoye polled 6% and 5% respectively. (See link https://twitter.com/YNaija/status/1001584089525256192 )

The poll which commenced May 29 and ended 11pm of June 1 asked respondents: “Which of them will have your vote, if you had to vote today?”

At the end of the voting of 7,444 respondents, 7 out of every 10 respondents representing about 5,210 settled for Atiku compared to Buhari’s vote of 1,414; Moghalu’s 446 and Durotoye’s 372.

The outcome of the poll by YNaija, Nigeria’s most successful youth blog run by Red Media, who played a major role in Buhari’s media during the 2015 elections, is a reflection of result of the latest poll by NOI/Gallup Poll which saw President Buhari’s rating dip to 41%.

In that NO1/Gallup Poll also, the administration’s 3-year scorecard in the critical areas that have the greatest impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians, the presumed base of the president were dismal: Economy (16%), Job Creation (15%) and Poverty Alleviation (12%).