"Ekiti Rally Shootings: A National Embarrassment" - Democracy Vanguard

The State Coordinator of Democracy Vanguard, a pro-democracy organisation in Ekiti State, Mrs. Yetunde Adeoluwa has described the purported shootings during the APC rally as a national embarrassment on the part of the Nigeria Police. She called for immediate prosecution of both the policeman and his squadron commander.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti over the weekend, Adeoluwa described the incident as not the first time that incidences of accidental discharge of fire arms was being heard from the police.

In her words,

"The incident was a national embarrassment to the Nigeria Police. It is a known fact that this was not the first time that police officers have been found lacking firing discipline.

"As civilians, we begin to ask why other agencies like the DSS and Civil Defence do not record such.

Quoting the Public Relations Officer, Caleb Ikechukwu who said "The policeman is attached to 20 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos State where he was posted on bank guard duties somewhere in Ikeja. The policeman came on illegal duty to Ekiti State." She therefore called on the State Commissioner and Inspector General of Police to prosecute both the officer and the squadron leader so as to serve as deterrent for others who engage in illegal deployment.

She advocates for a violence free buildup towards the expectant July 14 2018 election.

It would be recalled that Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, a former House of Reps member and five others were shot at the APC secretariat located at Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti, the State capital, during a welcome rally organized for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the APC governorship candidate at the 14th July 2018 election.

The six casualties are currently receiving medical treatments in the hospital.