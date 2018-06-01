TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 June 2018

Delta Police Command Announces Result Of Recruitment Exercise

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba
Following the recruitment examination conducted by the Nigerian Police Force, members of the public especially Deltans have been urged to access the website or visit the Police Public Relations Office of the state Command to check for their results.

In a release made available to newsmen by the PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Thursday, said “This is to inform the general public, particularly Deltans that the result of the Jamb/Police Service Commission Recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force, which held on 25th May, 2018, at PTI, Effurun and Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor Ughelli respectively is out and can be accessed on www.psc.org.ng or alternatively at the Police Public Relations Office, Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

“Successful candidates are expected to report immediately or latest tomorrow, Friday, 1st June, 2018 at Zone 5, Headquarters, Benin for their medicals”.


