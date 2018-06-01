HeFAD Programme Flagged-off In Delta 

In order to give Deltans a sense of belonging, Wife of the Delta State governor has flagged-off the Health for All Deltans (HeFAD) programme in Oleh, Isoko north local government area with a call on residents to take advantage of the free medical services availed for Deltans within the 3 days the programme would last in the council area.

In her address, the Wife of the Executive Governor of the State, Dame Edith Okowa advised all present that irrespective of their status in life they should not think of themselves only but do whatever is within their capacity to positively impact lives.

She commended the philanthropic work of the Restore Sight Africa Team and urged them not to rest on their oars in assisting the less privilege.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, commended the Staff of Oleh Central Hospital for maintaining the hospital and urged them to continue to maintain government properties and treat them as they will treat theirs.

The Commissioner highlighted available services to include the screening for diabetes Melitus, hypertension, and HIV while other available medical services include eye care, Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) distribution, family planning, immunization, medication for diagnosed ailments and referrals.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Isoko South Local Government Area, Ikpokpo Itiako thanked the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa for her good work to humanity and prayed that God will continue to help her to succeed in her life endeavors.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Restore Sight Africa urged residents of the Council Area to avail themselves of this opportunity to better their health status as they will be on ground for the next 3 days.

Highlights of the event were immunization of children, distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) to pregnant women, nutritional supplements to fortify the meals of children, eye glasses to beneficiaries and medication for diagnosed ailments and referrals.