Six Schools for PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge Finale

Six candidates representing both public and private schools in Lagos state have scaled through to the finals of Nigeria’s leading pure science competition, PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge (PZCCC). After an impressive participation at the different stages of the 2018 edition of the competition, six students have now qualified for the finals to compete for the grand prize of N1,000,000 and a chance to be crowned the PZCCC Champion for 2018.

The competition which began in March saw over 3000 registered candidates seat for the first stage across eight locations in Lagos state viz Agege, Epe, Ikorodu, Ojota, Oshodi, Island, Agboju and Surulere. The ‘jostling’ at the first stage saw 97 students qualify to another round of written test to get the best 24 out of the 97. The top 24 at the third stage were further tested in Practical Chemistry at one of the best laboratories in the state.

Driven by its primary objective to promote Girl child education in Nigeria, the PZCCC continues to grow in leaps and bounds, as this years’ edition saw a considerable increase in the number of females that registered for the competition. This shows a remarkable improvement in the awareness and acceptance of the competition among secondary school females.

An initiative of the PZ Cussons foundation supported by Premier and Nunu Milk; the PZCCC has built a reputation as the No. 1 platform for supporting the learning of Chemistry in Secondary Schools.

This year’s overall top three winners will receive “N1,000,000; N750,000; and N500,000 respectively. The champion also goes home with a trophy. Additional prizes also include laboratory equipment for the schools and cash prizes for their respective teachers.

The PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge Competition has tweaked the adage that says; “every teachers reward is in heaven”, by creating a platform for rewarding teachers here on earth. On stage at the finals, our top 6 teachers from the online Teacher’s Aptitude Test would have a chance to compete for a chance to be rewarded and crowned our PZCCC 2018 Teachers’ Champion.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Foundation, custodians of this competition have a strong track record of helping Nigerian communities by supporting projects in the areas of education, potable water, health and empowerment. The PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge Competition is now in its sixth edition.