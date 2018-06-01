Operation Last Hold: Commander Tasks Troops On Discipline

Troops of operation LAST HOLD have been urged to exhibit high level of discipline in other to have a successful operation.

The Commander, Operation LAST HOLD, Major General Abba Dikko made this statement recently in Azare, Bauchi State while addressing troops at the concentration area.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said he further emphasised that discipline would remain the bedrock of military professionalism, urging troops to abide by the tenets of the profession at all times.

The Commander called on them to take their pre-deployment training serious as training in peace time brings about victory in conflicts.

He also identified the key tasks of the inducting troops to include:

a. clearing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists especially in Nine (9) Local Government Areas of Northern Borno State.

b. Facilitate the return of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral communities to enable them resume their traditional vocations.

c. Preparing an enabling environment for the conduct of this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2018 scheduled to hold in Northern Borno.

General Abba noted that the nation relies on the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces in various theatres of operations to suppress insecurity and bring about peace in the country.

He charged the troops to emulate the discipline and uprightness of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and brace up for the challenges ahead of them.

The Commander affirmed that discipline was a great asset which determines success in battle, adding that operation LAST HOLD which entails the deployment of additional manoeuvre Brigades, other critical assets and fire power will ensure the destruction of Boko Haram terrorist camps as well as strong points in the Lake Chad Basin general area.

He pointed out that, it will also facilitate the rescue of hostages and pave way for the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their communities.

The Commander stated further that, troops drawn from Army formations and units across the country are in Azare for concentrated, mission specific and pre-deployment training.