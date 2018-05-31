Ramadan: Thousands of Muslims pray for Nigeria, break fast together

About 3000 Muslims have gathered in Lagos State to pray for the progress of Nigeria and also broke their fasts together.

The Muslims converged at a free feeding programme tagged ‘Iftaar 5000’ at the Lagos State Secretariat Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, according to a press release by the organisers on Thursday.

The programme, which held amidst euphoria and excitement, saw the Muslims had a special prayer session tagged "Prayer for the Nation," where they jointly supplicated for sustainable peace in Nigeria.

Dr Saheed Ashafa Amir (President) of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, who organised the programme, urged Muslims to dedicate few minutes of their time to intercede for Nigeria before breaking their fast daily.

Ashafa said the feeding programme was intended to inculcate the culture of charity, welfarism and love in Muslims.

He urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of good neighbourliness in their daily engagement with people.

“Good welfarism will solve many socio-cultural problems confronting the masses in the country. Islam prioritises welfarism of the masses and workers in a social system. The concept of welfarism is an indicator to nation building,” he added.

Noting that welfarism and charity were major lessons of Ramadan, he urged Muslims to sustain the culture even after Ramadan.

Delivering a lecture on the theme of the programme, ‘Towards a good living in Nigeria’, an international scholar, Sheikh Abdul Ganiy Abdul Ha'di, urged Muslims to be politically conscious and keep up with happenings in national and global politics.

He, however, called on the government to establish a synergy with religious leaders in order to ensure a crisis-free society.

"As Muslims, our responsibilities are enormous. People have expectations for us and that's why we have to be models for people in the society by way of doing the right things at all times. We have to live to expectations. We've got to be tolerant of adherents of other religions. That's how we can be better as a people and nation,” he added.

