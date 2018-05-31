Alleged Sexual Harassment by A lecturer: UNILAG To tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness

The attention of the University Management has been drawn to a news report trending on social media in respect of an alleged sexual harassment involving an alleged lecturer in the University of Lagos.

The Management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety, and has a well-established policy against such practices.

We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that Management will not treat this matter with levity. Management will tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness that the matter deserves. The issue would be thoroughly investigated with transparency.

Management respectfully solicits information from members of the University community and pledges confidentiality and protection.

Communication Unit,

Corporate Affairs Directorate