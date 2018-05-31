TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

31 May 2018

Punch Newspaper Loses Chairman,Gbadebowale Aboderin

Chairman of Punch newspapers, Gbadebowale Aboderin, died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 6.05am.

Gbadebowale passed away after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos at the age of 60.

He was also Chairman of Punch Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited. He attended the Government College, Ibadan and trained as a pilot in the United States.

A sports enthusiast and philanthropist, he was the founder and chairman of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, and also a former chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

He was a one-time vice-president of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club. He is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children.


