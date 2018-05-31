Journalists urged to imbibe good practices in covering Osun, Ekiti governorship

Journalists who will cover the Osun and Ekiti states governorship elections have been charged to imbibe good practices in carrying out their duties before, during and after the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

This was the thrust of a Cross-Learning Session held in Akure, Ondo State, supported by Partnership to Engage Learn and Reform (PERL), a programme of the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (UK-DFID).

The Chief Operating Officer of Goldapples Media, Mr Ayo Makinde in his presentation at the Cross-Learning Session took the participants thorough the fundamentals of good practices in election coverage.

Makinde facilitated the Cross-Learning Session in which the participants discussed practical approaches that would fit for engaging stakeholders in Ekiti and Osun States during the the electioneering period.

The Regional Partnership Facilitator, Lagos Regional Hub, Kayode Iyalla said the Cross-Learning Session was aimed at motivating the media practitioners to imbibe good practices in covering the July 14th and September 22nd governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

The DFID Regional Officer, Bisi Oghogho urges the participants to share learnings of good election engagement practices that worked for the media and ensure its uptake by all participants.

According to her, "The objective of this Cross-Learning Session is to re-tool strategies for engaging politicians and electorates for the good of citizens towards the forthcoming elections"

"It is also intended to ensuring partnership among the media practitioners in performing their professional roles before, during and after the forthcoming elections", Bisi said.