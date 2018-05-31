Cholera: Nigerians to maintain adequate hygiene to prevent Cholera-NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) have urged Nigerians to maintain adequate hygiene at all times to prevent the spread of Cholera.

This was issued in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said that cholera was a disease that caused acute watery diarrhoea in children and adults and if left untreated can lead to death within hours.

He also said that the primary reason for this was the contamination of drinking water supplies by excreta from infected people. The solution to preventing cholera was in providing potable drinking water.

''Cholera transmission is more common in areas with overcrowding, poor sanitation and hygiene practices, lack of clean food and water, and areas where open defecation is a common practice.

''Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholera, which is found in the stool of an infected person and spreads to other people when they consume contaminated food or water.

''Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and weakness. Most people who have been infected may not show symptoms or have mild symptoms.

Cholera is an easily treatable disease, if detected early'', he added. He said, that ''most infected people can be treated successfully through prompt administration of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and supportive treatment,''.

He further said, that to reduce the spread of cholera, the NCDC advised that precautionary measures should be taken, and offer the following five priority actions to Nigerians:

''Ensure water is well boiled before drinking and bottled water is properly sealed. Store boiled water in a clean and safe container. Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

''Avoid open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping and ensure proper disposal of waste and clearing of sewage

''If you experience sudden watery diarrhoea,

''Ensure all food is well cooked before consumption. Avoid raw foods such as fruits and vegetables, except you have washed them in safe water or peeled them yourself.

''please visit a health care facility immediately and take all sick persons with the signs or symptoms above to a health care facility immediately," he added.

The NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to some of the affected States. NCDC and its partners, will continue to support the response to cholera.

''States are encouraged to ensure early reporting, adequate preparedness including provision of WaSH facilities, medical supplies, and institution of proper case management practices,".