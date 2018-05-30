American Human Rights Council (AHRC) Appeal: Donate to the Prisoner Ramadan Gift Program. Give a GIFT of Hope today:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls upon all people of good will to be part of this special holy month of Ramadan Gift Program. A $50.00 donation, or a gift of any amount that is affordable (no amount is small),would help alleviate the stress and pressure not only on the prisoners but also on their families, spouses, and children. This special gift during this precious time is highly appreciated. The program aims to extend a little help to those less fortunate who are separated from their families and loved ones during special occasions. Last year 2017, AHRC and through partnership with LIFE for Relief & Development managed to grant either $50.00 to $100.00 gift card value to over 200 inmates through the generous support of people of good will.



This Prisoner Ramadan Gift Program is a gesture of kindness that helps those behind bars connect with the outside world, with the donor and recipient embracing their common humanity. Nothing is more noble than helping others in their time of dire need.. This year's program will continue the goal of seeking donations and support to help bring a smile to a prisoner behind bars.

Your donation is truly needed and will be highly appreciated. In addition, if you know of someone who may need our support, please contact us. Help today and send your GIFT donation today: https://www.ahrcusa.org/donate

You can mail your TAX Deductible check paid to: AHRC Prisoner Gift Program and mail to the AHRC office.

American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)

13530 Michigan Ave # 332

Dearborn, Michigan 48126/USA

Tel: 313-914-3251 Fax: 313-914-3284

WWW.ahrcusa.org

AHRC-USA is committed to advancing and prompting human rights of all citizens., including those incarcerated. AHRC regularly monitor policies of the local and national criminal justice systems and serve as a voice of advocacy for prisoners across Michigan and across the nation whose rights are not preserved and protected, AHRC-USA is committed to ensuring those incarcerated that they have not been forgotten.