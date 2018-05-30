Arrest, Prosecute Stubborn Recalcitrant Members Of Ika Chapel, Delta NUJ Tells Police, DSS

The congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta state council, has ratified the indefinite suspension placed on Ika correspondents’ chapel, Agbor, over the chapel’s flagrant disregard for the constitution of the union.

The ratification was made at the congress of the council held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat, along NTA Road, Asaba.

The congress condemned in unequivocal terms the unconstitutional act of Ika correspondents’ chapel describing it as a dangerous precedent capable of tarnishing the image of the union in the eyes of its members, well-meaning stakeholders and members of the general public if not checked with appropriate sanctions.

The congress also viewed as unacceptable the unrepentant attitude of members of the chapel who are still parading themselves in public and paying visits to some dignitaries as members of Ika correspondents’ chapel despite the suspension order placed on the chapel.

It resolved that the suspension would remain in force until such a time when the members genuinely purge themselves of all recalcitrant tendencies and plead for forgiveness from the national body of the union through the council and such accepted by the congress of the council.

The congress therefore, uses this medium to dissociate the union from any activity carried out in the name of Ika correspondents’ chapel henceforth.

It called on the general public, particularly stakeholders in Ika North East and South not to deal with anyone or group of persons parading themselves as leaders and members of the NUJ Ika correspondents’ chapel till further notice.

The congress also called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute any individual or group of individuals parading themselves as leaders and members of the NUJ, Ika correspondents’ chapel as the suspension order makes any activity in the name of Ika Correspondents chapel illegal.

It would be recalled that Ika correspondents’ chapel was placed on suspension April 2, 2018 on the constitutional illegalities perpetuated on Friday, March 23, 2018 by both the out-gone leadership and members of the credentials committee in conducting elections and performing swearing-in exercise without recourse to the state council in contravention of Article 6, Section 6 of the NUJ constitution.

Signed: Churchill Oyowe

State Secretary