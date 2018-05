Senator Dino Melaye Defects To PDP

Senator Dino Melaye has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He announced his defection today on the floor of the Senate. “If he defects to PDP, he will win. If he stays in APC, he will win. It’s better for him to defect to PDP and win” humored one of his admirers. Details of his decision will soon be made public.