Niger Delta Integrity Group (Ndig) Berates Buhari For Incompetence And Deceit

The Niger Delta Integrity Group, NDIG, a Non-governmental Organization has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for incompetence and deceit. The Public Relations Officer of the Group, Barr. Roseline Okpe said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Warri on Democracy Day, May 29, 2018.

She said the Buhari administration is incompetent, deceitful and incapable of protecting lives and property of the average Nigeria. Whereas the President said he would place a ban on government officials seeking medical attention from abroad, he has spent about a quarter of his tenure either in London or America seeking medical attention. The APC, contrary to its promise to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians, has accentuated insecurity in the Country. Killings either by herdsmen or by Boko Haram is now a daily occurence. Nigeria has become a grave yard overnight. We are not safe in the hands of President Buhari, she reiterated!

Miss. Okpe lambasted the Presidency for claiming that it has fulfilled the promises of the administration, adding that unemployment walks with four legs, crime and criminality are on the increase in spite of the countless billions of Naira appropriated for that purpose. In three short years, inflation has burst the ceiling, the foreign exchange rate has risen beyond imagination and the Naira has been devalued 200 times over. Buhari is a poor manager of resources, she concluded.

In the same vein, the Deputy President of NDIG Dr. John Idumange said, Buhari and the APC administration is a short hand for disaster and referred to the Buhari administration as a criminal enterprise. The APC administration has frittered away all the gains of democracy for just three years. He took a swipe at the anti-corruption war and berated Buhari of hounding the opposition alone. Buhari is using the DSS and EFCC to prosecute and sectional crusade, while the herdsmen are prosecuting the second jihad, he said!

Dr. Idumange scored Buhari low on infrastructure, health and education, asserting that he has destroyed the Almajiri schools built by his predecessor. The administration is indifferent about the plight of workers as can be seen in the prolonged strikes of what JOHESU and non-academic staff of Nigerian Universities. He told newsmen in Yenagoa that Buhari's declaration to contest the 2018 Presidential election is the climax of Presidential high handedness and predicted mass failure of the Party for imposing hardship on Nigerians with anti-people policies. His Democracy Day Speech was toxic and laced with falsehood.

The Deputy President concluded by saying that the Buhari administration has become a liability to the nation, because at every given opportunity, it is the Presidency that de-markets the nation as corrupt, thereby chasing at way potential investors. Said he "Nigerians have never had it so bad for the past 35 years, and we eagerly await a regime change come 2019".