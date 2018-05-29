Osun 2018: Aregbesola didn't endorse any aspirant -Oriolowo

A governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, Engr. Adelere Oriolowo, has described as "rumour", the insinuation that Governor Rauf Aregbesola has endorsed one of the aspirants as candidate of the party for the forthcoming election.

Oriolowo, who is the Osun state project coordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP 11), defended the Governor at a "News Point" of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Osogbo, on Tuesday.

He said, "it is mere rumour. My principal, Aregbesola that I know has not endorsed anybody and he has never said it anywhere."

Oriolowo boasted that he has the best experience to lead the state. He warned that "if competent person is not put in place, it is either the state go backward or remain stagnant.

He maintained that political experience is not enough to be Governor of a state, but technical expertise, project management, interpersonal relations and cognitive problem solving, are as well needed to succeed.