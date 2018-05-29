Gov. Gaidam Approves N3.72 Billion For LGCs Social Development Project

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has approved N3, 723, 897, 614.40 for the execution of various social development projects in the 17 local government areas of the state under the Local Government Action Plan.

A statement issued Tuesday by Abdullahi Bego, Director-General of Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said the Projects to be executed include in the areas of primary education, healthcare, water supply, power supply, agriculture, etc.

Already, the local government councils have been mobilised with the funds needed to begin implementation following checks and betting by the State Bureau for Public Procurement.

Below is the list of the local governments and the amounts approved for each of them:

1. Tarmuwa N333, 611, 172.75

2. Gujba N180, 445, 841.09

3. Bursari N333, 129, 176.00

4. Machina N249, 756, 348.16

5. Nguru N67, 636, 771.02

6. Bade N88, 689, 397, 26

7. Jakusko N312, 284, 531.66

8. Gaidam N237, 265, 489.25

9. Fune N323, 460, 096.86

10. Nangere N187, 722, 888.30

11. Damaturu N42, 982, 937.51

12. Karasuwa N272, 875, 544.94

13. Potiskum N130, 897, 436.90

14. Fika N112, 150, 141. 80

15. Gulani N259, 184, 975.82

16. Yusufari N402, 340, 222.03

17. Yunusari N189, 464, 643.05

TOTAL N3, 723, 897, 614.40

The approval was granted by the governor on the basis of the capacity of each of the local government councils.