Democracy Day: Osun SSG urges Nigerians to be optimistic

The Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti has urged all Nigerians to remain steadfast and be optimistic of better days ahead.

Adeoti who is also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 22nd governorship election in the state said this in a statement issued and signed on his behalf by the Director of Media and Publicity of Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organization (MACO), Mr Kayode Agbaje.

According to him, irrespective of the current political climate in Nigeria, Nigerians should remain steadfast in belief of a better tomorrow.

"What the political class needs from Nigerians at the moment are the fervent prayers and support of all for a positive change in all spheres.

" Only prayers to the Almighty can bring about the desired positive change being clamoured by all Nigerians," Alhaji Adeoti stated.

Speaking further on the nation's Democracy Day, the prominent Osun politician advised the electorate to turn deaf ears to the political propaganda of the opposition, especially those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction, condemning all President Muhammadu Buhari's laudable programmes and policies.

Alhaji Adeoti stressed that the PDP members, ought to have buried their heads in shame and apologise to Nigerians for series of anti-masses programmes and policies that have resulted in the current national economic crisis being experienced by all Nigerians.

He therefore appealed to all on the need for all and sundry to support the current administration of President Buhari at the national level in its effort aimed at taking the nation out of its multi-faceted challenges.

Alhaji Adeoti, speaking further in his message on Nigeria's Democracy Day, admonished all residents of the state who are currently of voting age and have not collected their Individual Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC) to avail themselves of the opportunity to participate in the process of electing those who will govern them.

He then specifically plead with those who have either not registered and are now of voting age in the State of Osun to go immediately to the nearest Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in their respective council areas and register ahead of the fast-approaching governorship election in the state.