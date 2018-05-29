GTBank Implements PIN for 737 Transactions: Everything You Need to Know

Renowned for its simplicity and efficiency, GTBank’s 737 USSD Banking Service is the most robust USSD banking platform in Nigeria, staying miles ahead of its competitors and setting the pace for innovation in mobile banking. The Bank has continued to expand the services and features of the 737 service platform to make banking from a mobile device simple, fast and secure. GTBank recently implemented the use of a Personalized

Identification Number (PIN) for completing transactions on the 737 banking platform. This means that customers can now create a 4 – digit PIN and use this PIN to authenticate their transactions.

How to Create a 737 PIN

To create a PIN for completing all your 737 transactions, simply dial *737*5#, complete the authentication process to confirm that you are the account holder and create a 4 – digit PIN (known only to you).

Why You Should Create A PIN

The use of a PIN for 737 transactions further improves the security of the 737 platform. It provides the perfect balance between the convenience of completing your transactions with a single dial and the safety in knowing that even if you lose your phone, your account remains secure. Remember that your 737 PIN is just as important as your ATM PIN or internet banking

details, so you should never share it with anyone or keep it where a third party might have access to it. If you ever feel that your PIN has been compromised, repeat the Create PIN process by dialing *737*5# immediately and choose a different set of 4 digits to authenticate your 737

transactions.