APC Felicitates With Buhari As He Marks ThirdYear Anniversary In Office

The national leadership of APC Youths Renaissance has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates his third year anniversary in office.

In a statement issued in Abuja to mark this year's Nigeria's Democracy Day, the group said President Buhari has performed well to the admiration of many especially among those who once lived in a country without hope.

The group further noted that President Buhari's fight against terrorism, corruption and unemployment has rekindled hope and vision in Nigeria and as well brought peace and lasting prosperity to the people.

Poverty alleviation programmes of the Buhari administration such as N-Power, conditional cash transfer, school meal programme as well as massive recruitments in Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Police Force, civil service among other agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government are equal to none since the return of democracy in 1999.

Hence, contrary to what some Nigerians have been made to believe, there is no doubt that President Buhari has justified the mandate given to him by Nigerians in 2015 in every ramifications. And because one good term deserves another, we appeal to all our members in the 8, 812 electoral wards in the country as well as our teeming supporters and well-wishers in the 120, 000 Polling Units in Nigeria to endeavor to collect their Permanent Voters Card so as to once again demonstrate our collective love to Nigeria by re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's

Presidential Election.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance