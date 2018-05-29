Senator Shehu Sani says he will challenge el-Rufai for the governorship of Kaduna State



Kaduna-born Senator Shehu Sani has said he will contest against Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2019.

Sani, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, disclosed this in an interview with the Guardian during the weekend.

The rights activist also condemned the outcome of the local government election in Kaduna.

He said, “It was very clear that the results of the recently-conducted local council elections in Kaduna State did not reflect what happened.

“Even, there was no ward congress in the state; they just wrote list of names and submitted and this situation has worsened the internal crisis among those who used their money to buy forms.

“Let it be known to Governor El-Rufai that I am contesting against him in 2019 governorship election in the state. The election will not be conducted by the state electoral commission.”