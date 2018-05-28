How Jim Ovia, Elumelu Are Robbing Nigerians Silly Via Emefiele, Buhari

Headlines today are awash with how Nigeria's banks shared a dividend of N225 billion, about a billion dollars, 25% more than last year! [ https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/05/bank-directors-dividends-rise-n30bn-despite-cbns-restrictions/ ]

In a move akin to insider trading, the central bank governor gave a last minute regulation after allowing his favored banks declare their maximum dividends. Access bank, GTB and his Zenith.

All thanks to Emefiele, bank chairmen Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia and Herbert Wigwe made a whopping 16 billion! more than half of what all 126 directors made, while the rest of the country drank garri.

But how do these banks make so much money?

Nigerian banks are only in world where CBN allows daylight robbery: SMS text Fine, Monthly maintenance, fines, Hardware fines, Balance Statement fines, ATM card renewal fines, Value added tax fines and what not. All imposed on the poor and helpless masses as the CBN looks on.

But worst is COT, Commission On Turnover that the former bank governor and also a banker, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi introduced to allow bank owners go home with billions of dollars literally looted from the pockets of the masses in an open and official ponzi scheme.

Sanusi's COT made billions of Naira for the banks, 3 then 2 then 1 Naira per 1000 Naira that moved in the masses' accounts was paid into the pockets of the Elumelus, Ovias et al to pay for their luxury lives and allow them floss as "successful" businessmen.

Thankfully as it then seemed, Sanusi promised to phase it out in 2016 . But alas, January of 2016 barely had the Sanusi ponzi COT scam been phased out than Emefiele silently reintroduced the same levy of N1/mille = N1/1000 again to be fined and looted from the masses current account bank transactions. Emefiele renamed it CAM fine , "Current Account Maintenance" fine. [ https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/01/cbn-reintroduces-cot-as-current-account-maintenance-fee/ ]

Right in Nigerians' FACES!!! N1/1000 pure looting from all our pockets! And Nigerians do nothing. Now the bank directors are cashing out. Raking in billions in broad daylight pocket picking from all of us.

While all over the world banks entice people to promise them, giving rewards and bonuses, in Nigeria the masses are al taxed by the bank owners as imposed by the central bank under Godwin Emefiele as it was also under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. And the presidents love it. Current president Muhammadu Buhari in his recent speech giggled and said "thank God I have Godwin still there." Of course former president Goodluck Jonathan put him there even though his Zenith bank was at the time being probed among 13 other banks on allegations of laundering and funding terror. [ http://dailypost.ng/2014/02/22/peregrino-brimah-banks-man-expect-higher-charges-godwin-emefiele-new-cbn-governor/ ]

Dr. Perry Brimah; the @CabalMustGo revolution can be joined on WhatsApp +234-903-420-3031 ; +1-929-427-5305 ; Follow @EveryNigerian on twitter.or via Facebook.com/CabalMustGo