Photo Report: Federal Government and New PDP Meeting in Progress

By The Nigerian Voice

Akintola Aguda House in the Preidential Villa is hosting the ongoing meeting between the Federal Government (APC) and New PDP. The Vice Preident, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is leading the FG delegation. Others are Lawal Shuaib, Dep. Chair of APC, AGF Abubakar Malami, Ade Ipaye, NSA

The New PDP is led by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, Gov. Tambuwal, Baraje, Gov. Abdulfatai Ahmed, Sen. Kwakwanso, Sen. , Admiral Murtala Nyako, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Sen. Goje and some members of the House of Reps.











