CSR: Eko Disco donates 500 rain jackets to LAWMA

As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) on Monday, donated 500 rain jackets to the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in ensuring proper waste management across the State.

Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Chief Executive Officer of the company at the donation of the items to LAWMA management in Lagos said that the donation was part of the company’s CSR towards cleaner environment.

Fadeyibi who was represented by Mr Aik Alenkhe, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer said that the donation was a little way of contributing to the environment where EKEDC do business.

He said that the company would continue to support LAWMA’s initiatives geared towards ensuring that Lagos State remains in an environmentally healthy condition.

According to him, our mission in Eko Disco is to empower the quality of lives of our customers, employees, community and other stakeholders. We are not just doing this because we are in business but to impacts on the environment where we do business.

``CSR is important component of our strategic architecture of our business, we have donated 500 overall to employee of LAWMA for effective service delivery in the State

``The essence is to enhance and uplift our society in ensuring that we make more positive impacts in the environment where we do business, he said.

The EKEDC boss said that the company is also working towards extending its CSR initiatives programes to other corporate organisations in the State, like Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA).

``The company’s ongoing CRS initiatives will be continuous, consistence and focused. We are going to be doing it in a strategic way to ensure that we continue to add value in the environment where we do business

``As I speak today, we are also planning similar initiative with LASMA; you can see that there is a huge gap, whenever there is heavy down pour, LASMA personnel working on the highway often hid for rain.

``This is one of the thing we are also working on how we can we also support the agency’s personnel for effective control of traffic during the raining season, which is part of the company’s CSR initiatives,’’ Fadeyibi added.

In his welcome address, the General Manager of LAWMA, Mr Segun Adeniji expressed delight at the commitment shown by the management of Eko Disco towards impacting on workers and improving the environment in the State.

Adeniji said that it was a good gesture from company for the presentation of sweepers’ rain jackets to the management for use by highway sweepers during the rainy season.

According to him, this great gesture means the EKEDC cares and it also an expression of their CSR to support the State in keeping it clean and improve the welfare of our workers.

The general manager, urged the company not to relent in implementing more CSR programmes that will better the lot of the environment and Lagosians as a whole, while appealing to other corporate organisation to emulate such gesture