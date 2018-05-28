Amosun, Aregbesola, Folawiyo hail Muslim youths for memorising Qur’an

Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rauf Aregbesola of Ogun and Osun States respectively have commended Muslim youths who contested in the Lagos Qur’an Competition for developing the zeal to memorise the Qur’an.

They gave the commendation, alongside Nigeria businessman, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo, at the grand finale of the 15th edition of the Lagos Qur’an Competition organised in honor of Alhaji (Dr) AbdulLateef Adegbite, by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit.

In the keenly contested competition, 18 reciters emerge as winners in the various categories of the competition after being tested on memorisation, pronunciation, voice sonority, composition and dressing.

Amosun explained that he was encouraged to see young Muslims learn the Qur’an, saying that would help to instil morality in the society.

“I am proud to be associated with this. It is a great thing to see our youths learn the words of Allah and commit it to their heart. I congratulate all the participants,” Musibau Oyefeso, who represented Governor Amosun said.

On his part, Aregbesola, who was represented by the Chairman of Ijede LCDA, Salis Fatiu Jimoh, said that memorising the Qur’an was part of the key to success, adding that “this is a worthy cause. It will go a long way to reduce crime in the society.”

The competition is held in honour of late father, Alhaji (Dr) AbdulLateef Adegbite, the pioneer President of the MSSN, who died nearly 6 years ago.

Speaking on behalf of the family of the honouree, Bashorun Ladi Adegbite commended the organiser, MSSN Lagos, for hosting the programme in the name of his father, saying members of the family were proud to be associated with such a programme.

He explained that the theme of the competition - “Hope for the Hopeless” – matched the personality of his late father, Dr. Lateef Adegbite.

He said, “I am delighted to represent the family of Dr Lateef Adegbite not only because it’s an opportunity to remember him but a chance to continue his legacies by transmitting those core values for which he had become well known in his life. Lateef Adegbite was a legend of his time who did his best to promote the positive in all facets of his life as a youth leader, as a teacher, a lawyer, a traditional leader and for the most part as a Muslim.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Basmallah Institute for Teaching Qur’an and Islam, Ireland, United Kingdom, Dr Haroon Thanni, who was the lecturer at the grand finale, urged government at all levels to invest in the development of youths.

He further urged youths in the country not to be hopeless or distracted from achieving their goals.

He said, ''Everything in Nigeria. Our economy, politics and morality are down. In fact, religion has no meaning again. However, Allah has given us Quran has the only hope.

“We must not be hopeless. The citizens of this country must rely on Allah. The Qur’an is not just a hope for the hopeless, it is also for the hopeful. The government must give hope to these youths who have dedicated their time to memorise the Holy Qur’an and promote morality.”

On his part, the Amir (president) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, complained that social media was affecting the spiritual lives of Muslims.

He said, “It is crystal clear to everyone that Muslim youths are far away from the Book of Allah and this is not farfetched from the influence of modern technologies and social media, Muslims generally have now made phones and other gadgets companions at the expense of the Glorious Qur’an.

“Social media and the likes have made Muslim youths relegate the Qur’an recitation and memorization the last thing to remember in their daily routine.

“The way our predecessors had handled and related with the Qur’an is the same way Muslims of today are relating with our phones and gadgets and thus moving away from the creator.”

The competition, which attracted interest from over 250 participants, about 5000 spectators, had other dignitaries like among whom were Chief Financial Officer of MTN, Ghana, Alhaji Modupe Kadiri; Executive Director of Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju; Managing Director, Hajj Mabrur Ventures, Alhaji Abdulhameed Solate; and Partner KPMG, Mr. Ayo Salam, National Amir (president) of the Companion, Musibau Oyefeso, and the Chief Imam of UNILAG, Prof. Gbadamosi among others.

Winners of 15 Juzu male category are: Bilal Abdur Rasheed (3rd); Muhammad Naeem (2nd); Umar Muhammad (1st)

Winners of 15 Juzu female category are: Muminah Bello (3rd); Aabidah Tajudeen (2nd); Fatimah Adebiaro (1st)

Winners of 5 Juzu male category are: Fuad AbdulFattah (3rd); Abdullah Abubakr (2nd); Atukale AbdulQadri (1st)

Winners of 5 Juzu female category are: Khadijah Lukman (3rd); Sidiqah Bunyamin (2nd); Haleemah Awwal (1st)

Winners of 3 Juzu male category are: Abdur Rahman Luqman (3rd); Abdullah Abdul Salam (2nd); Inran Yusuf (1st)

Winners of 3 Juzu female category are: Fatiah Zakariyyah (3rd); Hafsah Bello (2nd); Maryam Ibraheem (1st)