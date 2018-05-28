Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy (ACPM) Storms Onitsha and Awka Prisons 

As part of the constitutional responsibility of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy to visit prisons and make appropriate recommendations to the Governor to grant pardon to deserving prisoners, the Chairman and Members of the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy have visited some prisons outside the State where some Deltans are currently serving various terms of imprisonment.

The Chairman of the Advisory Council, Chief Patrick Okpakpor led other members of the Committee to the Onitsha and Awka Prisons on Thursday.

The other members of the Council include the Secretary, Barr. Mrs. Uju Monye, Hon. Kress Njuokuemeni, a former majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Dr. Samuel Efetobor, Hon. Mrs Irene Imilar, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Warri North Constituency, Barr. John Okoriko and CSP. Paulina Egbon of the Nigeria Prison Service.

Chief Okpakpor while explaining the objectives of the visitation to prisons outside delta state, having earlier embarked on a similar exercise to all the five prisons in the state, said the exercise was a quarterly assignment which is not restricted to only prisons within the state but to such other prisons where inmates convicted by the state high courts are held.

The Chairman and members of the ACPM who expressed satisfaction on the neatness of the Onitsha prison and conducts of both officers and inmates at the facility, described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a humanist whose respect for the rule of law and the sanctity of human live as unwavering.

Chief Okpakpor said that the Governor was committed to improve the living conditions of all Deltans including those in prison custody.

He explained that the Council lacks the power to order the release of any inmates from custody, adding that their role is only advisory.

Chief Okpakpor, however, clarified that such powers to grant pardon resides only with the Governor as encapsulated in section 212 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

At the Awka Medium Security prison, members of the Council unanimously appealed to the Deputy Controller of Prison in Charge to transfer the three inmates of delta state origin and convicted by the state high courts back to Warri or Onitsha Prison for logistics reason.

However, one of the inmates who were earlier on death row for homicide has pleaded with the council to consider his application for total pardon.

The Council at the end of the visit, promised to sustain the quarterly exercise to enable me obtains accurate information that will guide them to make appropriate recommendations to the Governor.