DEMOCRACY DAY: Delta Police Warns IPOB Against Protest

The Delta State Police Command has warned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against any form of protest on or after the Democracy Day celebration.

This is coming on intelligence reports of threats by some outlawed groups such as Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), to allegedly disrupt the peace and stability in the state.

“The State Police Command has sternly warned members of the IPOB and other allied Pro-Biafra groups and their sympathizers to retrace their steps as it would not condone any form of ill motivated protests or agitations that would jeopardize the peace and progress of the state”, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said in a release.

The Command recalls that not too long ago the ill-advised activities of these outlawed groups resulted in so many deaths of the innocent, destruction of property, disruption of business activities, amongst others, and warned that the police and other security agencies would not fold their arms and watch persons or group of persons foment trouble that would disrupt the peace and order in the state.

The Command has therefore already arrested and arraigned some IPOB members in court.

The Command, while acknowledging that it is not unaware of the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens to embark on processions, picketing or other forms of protests, notes that these rights must be exercised within the confines of the law and must not be used to cause anarchy and mayhem in the state as has been done, and still being intended, by IPOB and others.

The Command therefore enjoins all well-meaning Deltans to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious movement of persons to the police and other security agencies even as it pledges to continually serve them better.