Christians in Osun celebrate Pentecost Day with fervent prayers 

A large number of Christians from all denominations in Osun State on Monday came together in unity to celebrate Pentecost Day in which the Apostles of Jesus were filled with the power of the Holy Spirit.

The Christians faithful in the State used the occasion to pray to God for the right person as the next Governor of the state after the tenure of the incumbent governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

The special prayer for a good person as Osun's next governor was offered during the 2018 Pentecost Day celebration held at the Government Technical College field beside the Osun NUJ Press Center along Iwo-Ibadan Road, Osun Capital of Osun State.

According to the prayer, "O Ruler of Nations, open the door for the right person to be the next governor of Osun State and close the door against any enemy of peoples' welfare and peace in the name of Jesus".

The Pentecost Day celebration was attended by Christians from all parts of the state and a mammoth crowd of the Christian faithful raised their voices in the prayer for a selfless governor that would put the people first and perform well to win the September 22nd governorship election in the state.

They also prayed to God to raise a Governor that will preserve every good thing done by current Governor and correct every error that might have been made by Governor Aregbesola.

The Christian faithful also offered prayers on the security of the nation and sought God's face on the state of the nation, particularly on the killing of innocent citizens, kidnapping, terrorism and Boko-Haram.

According to the prayer point, "O Lord, forgive our sins and bring an end to insecurity and killings in our nation. O Mighty delivered, please deliver all the people that are held in captivity by terrorists, kidnappers, ritualists, especially Leal Sharibu held by Book Haram because of her faith in Chris".

In his message during the Pentecost Day celebration, the Convener, Bishop (Dr) Mike Bamidele prophesied sudden visit of the Holy Ghost and hinted that the people will experience sudden miracles.

Also, Bishop Mike Bamidele used the occasion to reiterate the demand of Christians in the state for Pentecost Day celebration public holiday in Osun State. His words "Please join me in making this demand to Osun State Government to declare public holiday on Pentecost Day to enable Christmas in the state enjoy the celebration."

"The Spirit of the Lord is moving to cover the land with new glory! Evil rituals, blood sacrifices, charms, shrines of gods, altars of bondage and oppression are being destroyed. The Lord JESUS is being glorified", Bishop Bamidele said.

The cleric also prophesied hope for Nigerian youths this year and prayed for them to become successful in all their endeavors.

Bishop Bamidele lauded the unity of choir members from 16 ministries that performed at the Pentecost day celebration. The man of God declared that the next Pentecost Day celebration will hold on 10th of June, 2019.

The Pentecost Day celebration was attended by the Deputy Governor of Osun state, Chief (Mrs) Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori, the former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Sunday Akere, a former Deputy Governor in the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, a chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP, Mr Bamidele Salam while various traditional rulers were also present at the event to seek the face of God.

Meanwhile, the manner the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori embraced the former deputy governor and governorship aspirant of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senator Iyiola Omisore caught the attention of the people who watched them with enthusiasm.

As part of the Pentecost Day celebration, various gifts including shoes, clothes, food and other items were distributed to the less privileged including some poor ministers of God from rural areas.