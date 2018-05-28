Apc Congresses: Gov Okorocha Still In Shock, Regrets Allowing Deputy Lead Revolution Against Him

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed shock over the role played by his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere that led to his humiliation in the just concluded APC congresses in the state, and described him as a political strategist he never knew.

Governor Okorocha made this disclosure on Sunday at Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri while delivering his Sunday message to his congregants.

According to him, reasons why the gang up against him by Allied Forces became successful was as a result of the executive role played by his deputy, and regretted having fuse with him.

Governor Okorocha further disclosed that having stayed with Madumere for over 20 years, it was very easy for him to use all the contacts he had established in the past against him, pointing out that he never knew that his former trusted ally could lead a revolution to conquer him due to politics.

He therefore expressed annoyance for falling apart with his deputy whom he described as very trustworthy, recalling that the only thing that could have provoked Madumere may be one of his publications by his CPS that he lacks political value.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okorocha, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo to ascertain the authenticity of the comment made by his principal proved abortive as his phone was switched off as at the time of fielding this report.