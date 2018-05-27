TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 27 May 2018 22:23 CET

Nigerian Pilot Reporter In Maiduguri, Dauda Mbaya Passes On

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
The Chairman and members of the Borno State Correspondents' Chapel of the NUJ wish to announce the passage of Mr Dauda Mbaya.

Aged 58, Mbaya, a graduate of History, University of Maiduguri was the State Reporter for the Nigerian Pilot.

He had a Diploma in Mass Communication from same varsity. He was also at the prestigious FRCN training School in Lagos.

He retired from the services of the defunct Nigeria Telecommunications Ltd, NITEL.

He is known to be a repository of knowledge. A fine writer, he will be greatly be missed by his colleagues for his wise counsel.

Timothy Olanrewaju
Secretary


