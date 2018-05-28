APC: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, 50 other nPDP leaders meet, plot defection to PDP

The former Chairman of the now defunct New Peoples Democratic Party bloc within the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has released a list of prominent aggrieved members of the APC, who attended a meeting of the nPDP, where the group considered three options that they might take soon.

According to a statement by Baraje in Abuja on Saturday, the group met with prominent members of the nPDP after the meeting he held with the leadership of the APC in Abuja last week.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among other former members of the New PDP, attended the meeting

The meeting was held on Thursday night at the resident of a former governor in Abuja.

Sources at the meeting said a number of options were considered during the meeting, prominent among which was dumping the APC for PDP.

One of the sources said, “We met like our chairman said in the statement.

“After he briefed us about the discussions he held on our behalf with the leadership of the APC, the floor was thrown open for discussions and suggestions. We all agreed that we were not being fairly treated within the APC.

“Opinions were however divided on how best to proceed. There were those who felt we should pull out and join a party yet to be determined.

“There was the second group which felt it was better to remain within and fight it out through further discussions and negotiations.

“The third group consisted of those who felt we should pull out, adopt a new platform and ensure we have a written agreement so as to avoid a repeat of what we are seeing (experiencing) in the APC.

“At the end, it was agreed that we set up a committee to look at the most viable option. However, the committee has yet to be formed and we are leaving our doors open for further discussions with the APC for now.”

A statement released Saturday by the chairman of the group, Kawu Baraje, said the meeting was convened to brief members of the group about the outcome of their meeting with APC leaders.

“Nigerians may recall that members of the former New PDP Block within the All Progressives Congress (APC) addressed a letter dated April 27, 2018 to the Chairman of APC where we informed the party of our grievances and expectations from both the party and government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Following this development, the party invited us and we honoured their invitation for a meeting.

“We met with the leadership of the party last week during which we resolved to report the outcome of our meeting to our members and stakeholders before arriving at any decision or proceeding with the next phase of discussions or actions with the APC and government.

“I am glad to inform you therefore that we have briefed our members at a meeting convened in Abuja on Wednesday, 23rd May 2018 where we reviewed the state of the nation and our party, APC and constituted committees on various issues especially on how to rescue Nigeria from economic, social, political and especially security challenges.

“The meeting was well attended by members of the nPDP including serving and former Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and other aggrieved APC stakeholders.”

