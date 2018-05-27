Creative youths won't be jobless in Nigeria - Prof. Oloyede

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Is-haq Oloyede today said creative youths in Nigeria cannot be jobless in the country.

Speaking in Osogbo at a colloquium organised by friends of the state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to mark his 61st birthday, Oloyede said most youths were not using their initiative to become successful.

According to him, "Nigerians are jobless because they could not use their initiative. Many of the unemployed youths are not willing to work but they just want money. They are not willing to think and that is why they are not creative. That why they are jobless."

The colloquium tagged 'Raufnomics in the transformation of Osun',was attended by Governor Aregbesola, his deputy, Chief Titilayo-Laoye Tomori, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Commissioner for Justice, Dr Basiru Ajibola.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and other prominent traditional rulers in the state and market women associations, artisan bodies and other interest groups attended the event.