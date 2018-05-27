TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 May 2018 17:57 CET

Photo Report: Emirates Airline Celebrate 2018 Children's Day

By Adekunle Olushola










Afzal Parambil, Emirates, Regional Manager for West Africa addressing Children before they watch the movie " Sherlock Gnomes" at the 2018 Emirates Children's Day event held at Ikeja City Mall.


Afzal Parambil, Emirates, Regional Manager for West Africa stepping into the movie Arena at the 2018 Emirates Children's Day event held at Ikeja City Mall.




L-R : Mopelola Afonja, Emirates staff, Afzal Parambil, Emirates, Regional Manager for West Africa, and Olashile Abosede Alaka of Emirates at the 2018 Emirates Children's Day event held at Ikeja City Mall.




L-R : Mopelola Afonja, Emirates staff, Afzal Parambil, Emirates, Regional Manager for West Africa, and Olashile Abosede Alaka of Emirates with selected kids at the 2018 Emirates Children's Day event held at Ikeja City Mall.







CURIOSITY MADE THE GOAT SALUTE THE HYENA
By: asobaakosua,, ejisu-

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists